Spain will answer to international courts over violence - Catalonia spokesman

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will answer to international courts over violence by police that has left at least 465 people injured during a banned referendum in the northeastern region of Catalonia, the regional spokesman said on Sunday.

“The Spanish state has been very compromised and will end up responding to the international courts,” Catalonia’s regional government spokesman Jordi Turull said during a press conference.

Turull said he believed millions of votes would be counted and, while the voting hours wouldn’t be extended, those already queuing to cast their ballot would be allowed to do so. He said he did not know when the vote count would be finalised. (Reporting by Carla Raffin; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)