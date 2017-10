MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court on Tuesday called former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and 13 members of his sacked administration to testify on Thursday at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).

The court also said it had started processing rebellion and sedition charges against Puigdemont and the other Catalan leaders. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)