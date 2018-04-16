FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018

Bank of Spain says political tensions over Catalonia could hurt confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Monday that political tensions over a secession bid by the northern region of Catalonia could damage confidence in the Spanish economy.

“Internally, political tensions in Catalonia could generate episodes of lack of confidence,” Linde said in a speech before the Spanish parliament.

The Spanish economy has remained mostly unaffected by the Catalan independence push, but it has unnerved investors and prompted hundreds of companies to move out of the region or review investment plans there. (Reporting By Andres González; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Isla Binnie)

