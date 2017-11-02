FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain warns of possible growth slowdown due to Catalonia
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in an hour

Bank of Spain warns of possible growth slowdown due to Catalonia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The uncertainty over the independence drive in Catalonia could lead to slower economic growth and lower job creation in the next few months in Spain, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday.

If the secessionist movement intensified or dragged on it could have an effect on economic outlook and financial stability in Spain, it said.

In its November report, the Bank of Spain said that in the worst case scenario, the political uncertainty caused by an illegal secessionist drive could reduce Spanish economic growth by 2.5 percentage points between end-2017 and 2019.

However, a quick resolution of the Catalan independence drive could mitigate the risks for the Spanish economy, it added.

The government currently forecasts the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy to grow 3.1 percent this year, but the standoff with Catalonia over its independence ambitions has prompted Madrid to slash growth projections for next year.

Spain’s Economy Minister recently said the Spanish economy could grow by more than 2.5 percent next year just weeks after he cut 2018’s growth forecast to 2.3 due to a political crisis in the northeastern region of Catalonia. (Reporting By Tomas Cobos and Blanca Rodriguez; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul E. Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.