Spain sees economy growing by more than 2.5 pct next year
October 30, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Spain sees economy growing by more than 2.5 pct next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy could grow by more than 2.5 percent next year, e Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday, just weeks after he cut 2018’s growth forecast to 2.3 due to a political crisis in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

De Guindos said he expects that many companies originally based in Catalonia would return to the region after having moved their legal headquarters in the midst of the conflict over its call for independence from Spain. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

