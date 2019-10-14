Spain's acting Economy minister hopes sentence will improve Catalan economic climate

MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday said she hoped that the ruling on the Catalan separatist leaders would allow both Spain and Catalonia to progress both socially and economically.

“I hope the sentence lets us begin a new phase based both on dialogue and the rule of law,” Calvino said, adding that the implementation of the law should improve the economic climate “so that Catalonia can play its role as a motor for growth in our country.”

Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine separatist leaders from Catalonia to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid, triggering protests across the region.