FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish govt to suspend direct rule in Catalonia if regional election called -media
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 2:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spanish govt to suspend direct rule in Catalonia if regional election called -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s government is ready to suspend the application of direct rule in Catalonia if Catalan head Carles Puigdemont calls a snap regional election, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources from the ruling People’s Party.

Puigdemont is set to call an election, according to political allies, a move that could help break a one-month deadlock between the Madrid government and separatists seeking a split from Spain. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.