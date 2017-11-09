FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish econ minister reiterates 2018 growth forecast of 2.3 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 12:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spanish econ minister reiterates 2018 growth forecast of 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy minister on Thursday reiterated a 2018 economic growth forecast of 2.3 percent, taking into account the impact from the Catalan political crisis, and said the government could even lift it if the situation improved.

Luis de Guindos denied an earlier statement from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that the government could trim the growth forecast further.

Asked by reporters about Rajoy’s statement, Guindos said: “No, no, the forecast is for growth of 2.3 percent for 2018, and this already includes the impact from the Catalan situation.”

“If the situation improves in the next few weeks, I even think the growth projection could be a bit above this,” he said. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.