Trial of Catalonia independence leaders a stress test for Spain's democracy - Puigdemont

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A trial of 12 Catalan political leaders in Madrid on Tuesday is a stress test for Spain’s judicial system and its democracy, former leader of Catalonia, living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, Carles Puigdemont said during a conference in Berlin.

The political leaders face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for their part in an illegal declaration of independence by the northeastern region in October, 2017. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)