MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Emergency services have attended to 38 people injured in police charges as officers stormed voting stations to stop a banned referendum on independence from Spain in the northeastern region of Catalonia, the Catalan emergency services said on Sunday.

Most of those people sustained slight injuries and three suffered more serious injuries, the Catalan services said on Twitter. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Adrian Croft)