MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Catalan secessionists on Friday registered a motion with the regional parliament to proclaim independence from Spain and a Catalan republic though it was unclear whether the text would be put to a vote, newspaper La Vanguardia said.

The motion was presented by lawmakers from Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) and CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy) which together hold a majority in the assembly. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)