Catalonia parliament cancels meeting after Spain takes control - source
October 30, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in an hour

Catalonia parliament cancels meeting after Spain takes control - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s parliament has cancelled a meeting on Tuesday following the Spanish government’s takeover of the region, a parliamentary source said on Monday, confirming the regional legislative had accepted Madrid’s order for it to dissolve.

On Friday, Spain fired the Catalonian regional government and dismissed the Catalan parliament after political leaders defied Madrid and made a unilateral declaration of independence.

The central government’s authority in the region was to be tested on Monday after prominent members of the Catalan administration had said they did not accept the move and a civic group called for civil disobedience to the ruling.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Angus MacSwan

