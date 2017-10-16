FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain state prosecutor asks for custody for Catalan police chief - High Court
October 16, 2017

Spain state prosecutor asks for custody for Catalan police chief - High Court

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor has asked for a custodial sentence for the head of the Catalan police service Josep Lluis Trapero, who is facing charges of sedition, a spokesman for the High Court said on Monday.

Trapero has been put under formal investigation for sedition after failing to order to rescue Civil Guard police who were trapped inside a Catalan government building in Barcelona by tens of thousands of pro-independence protesters in September.

A Spanish judge will decide later on Monday whether Trapero will be held in custody without bail, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, writing by Isla Binnie)

