Spain state prosecutor asks for custody for Catalan police chief - High Court

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor has asked for a custodial sentence for the head of the Catalan police service Josep Lluis Trapero, who is facing charges of sedition, a spokesman for the High Court said on Monday.

Trapero has been put under formal investigation for sedition after failing to order to rescue Civil Guard police who were trapped inside a Catalan government building in Barcelona by tens of thousands of pro-independence protesters in September.

A Spanish judge will decide later on Monday whether Trapero will be held in custody without bail, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, writing by Isla Binnie)