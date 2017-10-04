Spain's high court calls head of Catalan police to testify

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Wednesday it has called on the head of the Catalan police, Josep Lluis Trapero, to testify for the alleged crime of sedition in relation to arrests of high-ranking officials over the organization of a banned independence vote.

High Court judge Carmen Lamela has also called on deputy police official Teresa Laplana and the heads of the independent groups Omnium Cultural and the ANC, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez.

Spanish police raided Catalan government offices and arrested officials September 20 to halt a banned referendum on independence. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)