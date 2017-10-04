FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's high court calls head of Catalan police to testify
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 7:55 AM / in 16 days

Spain's high court calls head of Catalan police to testify

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Wednesday it has called on the head of the Catalan police, Josep Lluis Trapero, to testify for the alleged crime of sedition in relation to arrests of high-ranking officials over the organization of a banned independence vote.

High Court judge Carmen Lamela has also called on deputy police official Teresa Laplana and the heads of the independent groups Omnium Cultural and the ANC, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez.

Spanish police raided Catalan government offices and arrested officials September 20 to halt a banned referendum on independence. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.