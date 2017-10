MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The regional leader of Catalonia said he already feels like the president of a free country after more than two million Catalans voted to leave Spain in a banned referendum last Sunday.

“I already feel as a president of a free country where millions of people have made an important decision,” Carles Puigdemont said in an interview with German newspaper Bild due to be published on Thursday. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)