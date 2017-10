MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont cast his ballot in a banned referendum on independence from Spain on Sunday morning, images from TV3 television channel showed.

He voted in the village of Cornella del Terri in the province of Girona, the regional government said, not in the village originally planned where police broke down the door of the voting station. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Adrian Croft)