FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ousted Catalan leader says "ready" to stand in snap regional election
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela calls creditors to debt restructuring talks
Venezuela
Venezuela calls creditors to debt restructuring talks
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 5:19 PM / in an hour

Ousted Catalan leader says "ready" to stand in snap regional election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who left Spain for Belgium after his regional government was sacked, said on Friday he was “ready” to stand in a snap regional election called in Catalonia for Dec. 21.

“I am ready to be a candidate... it’s possible to run a campaign from anywhere,” Puigdemont told Belgian state television RTBF.

“We consider ourselves a legitimate government. There must be a continuity to tell the world what’s going on in Spain... It’s not with a government in jail that the elections will be neutral, independent, normal,” he also said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.