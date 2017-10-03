SEAT says one of three production lines halted due to blocked roads in Catalonia

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen’s Spanish unit SEAT halted production on one of three production lines from midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday due to disrupted parts supply after roads were closed during a day of industrial action in Catalonia, a spokesman said.

The SEAT car maker is based in Martorell, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside of Barcelona.

Dozens of roads were blocked by pickets on Tuesday in a day of industrial action and demonstrations called by unions and pro-independence groups in protest at heavy-handed police action to stop Sunday’s banned referendum on Catalan independence from Spain.