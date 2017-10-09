FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Socialist leader says would back government on Catalonia
October 9, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 11 days ago

Spain's Socialist leader says would back government on Catalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Socialists, the main opposition to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s conservative People’s Party (PP), said on Monday the party would back government action if Catalonia makes a unilateral declaration of independence on Tuesday.

“We’ll support the response of the rule of law in the face of any attempt to break social harmony,” Pedro Sanchez said during a conference in Barcelona.

Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft

