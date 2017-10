MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, will make a statement at 1330 CET (1130 GMT), the regional government said on Thursday.

Newspaper La Vanguardia said earlier that the government of Catalonia, which is seeking to break away from Spain, was considering calling a regional election for Dec. 20. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo, Editing by Paul Day and Angus MacSwan)