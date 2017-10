MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pro-independence groups and trade unions in Catalonia have called for a general strike in the northeastern Spanish region for Oct. 3, La Vanguardia newspaper reported citing the head of the group Omnium Cultural Jordi Cuixart.

Catalonia’s economic output is worth around a fifth of Spain’s total gross domestic product and the region has an economy around the size of that of Chile. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)