Spanish prosecutor seeks arrest of ousted Catalan leader
November 2, 2017 / 2:43 PM / in 2 hours

Spanish prosecutor seeks arrest of ousted Catalan leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor on Thursday asked a High court judge to issue a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont after he failed to appear at a court hearing earlier in the day.

Puigdemont’s lawyer in Belgium, where he has travelled with four members of his sacked cabinet, said the climate in Spain was “not good” and his client wanted to maintain some distance; but he would cooperate with the courts. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

