MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Catalonia plans to appeal the application of article 155, which will place its governance in the hands of the central government, in the constitutional court, regional spokesman Jordi Turull said on Tuesday.

Spain’s upper house of parliament is set to authorise the government to use those special powers on Friday. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)