October 2, 2018 / 3:07 PM / in 3 hours

Catalonia head threatens to withdraw parliamentary support for Spanish PM

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The head of the Catalonia region on Tuesday called on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to agree within a month on a self-determination mechanism for the region or his party would withdraw backing for Sanchez in the national parliament.

“If there is no agreed mechanism by November, then the pro-independence parties will no longer guarantee stability in the Spanish parliament to Mr Pedro Sanchez,” Quim Torra told the Catalan regional parliament. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

