January 15, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Madrid to keep direct rule of Catalonia if former leader reelected - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Madrid will continue to run Catalonia’s government if sacked former leader Carles Puigdemont is voted regional president by the Catalan parliament while in self-imposed exile in Brussels, Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.

“It’s absurd that someone aspires to be president of the Catalan regional government as a fugitive in Brussels - it’s a case of common sense,” Rajoy said in a speech on Monday. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

