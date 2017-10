MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sacked Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for a “democratic opposition” to Madrid’s takeover of the region following its declaration of independence.

“It’s very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition to article 155,” Puigdemont said in a brief statement. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Andres Gonzalez; writing Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus McSwan)