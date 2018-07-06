Spain to appeal latest Catalan independence motion before Constitutional Court

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will appeal a motion by Catalonia to continue with its independence drive, the government spokeswoman said on Friday, just days before Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets the Catalan head Quim Torra.

“The Government will challenge before the Constitutional Court the motion approved yesterday by the Catalan Parliament,” Isabel Celaa said on Friday.

Catalonia’s secessionist drive is one of the thorniest issues facing Sanchez after he toppled centre-right premier Mariano Rajoy June 1 in a vote of no confidence. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)