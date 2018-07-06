FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 6, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Spain to appeal latest Catalan independence motion before Constitutional Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will appeal a motion by Catalonia to continue with its independence drive, the government spokeswoman said on Friday, just days before Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets the Catalan head Quim Torra.

“The Government will challenge before the Constitutional Court the motion approved yesterday by the Catalan Parliament,” Isabel Celaa said on Friday.

Catalonia’s secessionist drive is one of the thorniest issues facing Sanchez after he toppled centre-right premier Mariano Rajoy June 1 in a vote of no confidence. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.