January 25, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Spanish govt takes first step to block nomination of Puigdemont as Catalan leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria on Thursday said the government had taken a first step towards preventing the election of former Catalan leader at the head of the wealthy Spanish region.

The government has asked the council of state to give its opinion on the possibility to appeal to the constitutional court the Catalan parliament speaker’s decision to nominate Puigdemont as only candidate for the vote, Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference.

If the council of state’s opinion is positive, the appeal will be made immediately, she said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

