Spain's PM calls snap national election for April 28

MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called a snap national election for April 28, after losing a key budget vote.

“Between doing nothing and continuing without the budget and calling on Spaniards to have their say, I choose the second. Spain needs to keep advancing, progressing with tolerance, respect, moderation and common sense,” Sanchez said in a televised address to the nation following a cabinet meeting.

“I have proposed to dissolve parliament and call elections for April 28th.”