FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 20, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain hopes to reach deal on Gibraltar status with Britain by October - PM

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain hopes to reach a deal with Britain by October on the status of Gibraltar ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday at a European Union summit in Salzburg.

Spain needed a transitional period alongside Britain to reach agreements on matters relating to environmental, fiscal and tobacco trading laws on the British territory in the south of Spain, he said.

“We need to have an agreement on Gibraltar by October,” he said. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.