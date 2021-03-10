Madrid's leader quits, triggering snap regional election

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Madrid’s conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has stepped down and called a snap regional election, her deputy Ignacio Aguado said on Wednesday, as a clash at the national level between centrist and right-wing parties intensifies.

The regional administration is in charge of health policy and is responsible for its own coronavirus response and vaccine rollout. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Writing by Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)