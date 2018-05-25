Spain's Rajoy says will not call snap election

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would not call a snap election after two parties threatened to bring down the government over a graft trial involving members of his party in which a judge questioned the credibility of his testimony.

Rajoy said Spain needed political stability in order to keep on track the strong economic recovery it is currently enjoying and he would serve his four-year term.

“The no-confidence motion goes against the political stability that our country needs and it goes against the economic recovery. It is bad for Spain,” Rajoy told a news conference. (Reporting by Julien Toyer Editing by Jesus Aguado)