May 25, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Spain's Socialists to call snap election if they win no confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Friday said it would call a snap election if his party was to win the no confidence vote it put forward against Prime Minister Mariano over a graft case involving members of his People’s Party.

“Our motion of confidence has been put forward to form a socialist government and recover political and institutional normality. But we would then call snap elections as soon as possible,” Sanchez told a news conference.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Raquel Castillo; editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
