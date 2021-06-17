Spain's competition watchdog to look at power utilities

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has asked the country’s competition watchdog to look into possible anti-competitive behaviour from power utilities, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.
Electricity prices have increased significantly in Spain in recent weeks, mainly as a result of increases in the market for carbon permits, she said in an interview with radio station SER.
Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.