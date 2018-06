MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - The leader of Spanish Socialist party Pedro Sanchez became prime minister on Friday after centre-right Mariano Rajoy was voted out of office in a closely fought no-confidence motion triggered by a long-running corruption trial.

The motion, called by Sanchez, won 180 votes for, 169 against and 1 abstention.

Sanchez is expected to take office by Monday and his cabinet appointed next week. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)