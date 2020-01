MADRID, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday secured parliament’s backing to form a government and end a lengthy political gridlock.

Sanchez, who leads an alliance with left-wing Unidas Podemos party, was supported by 167 of the 350 lower house legislators, while 165 voted against. The remaining 18 abstained. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belen Carreno, Emma Pinedo and Jose Elias Rodriguez Editing by Ingrid Melander)