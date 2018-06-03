FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

No Podemos ministers in new Spanish government -PM's aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, propelled to power by an unlikely alliance of rival parties, on Sunday worked on putting together a minority government which a close aide said would not include any ministers from hard-left party Podemos.

Asked if there would be any Podemos ministers, Margarita Robles, a spokeswoman for Sanchez, told Cadena Cope radio: “No, no. Pedro Sanchez’ position is clear. It will be a Socialist party government, a minority government.”

Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
