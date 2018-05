MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will hold a news conference at 1400 CET, the government said in a statement.

On Friday, Rajoy was threatened with two separate no-confidence motions, after a graft trial involving members of his party in which a judge questioned the credibility of his testimony. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Julien Toyer)