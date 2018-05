MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s socialist party on Friday said it would put forward a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a graft case involving members of his People’s Party.

It is not yet clear whether the Socialists could secure enough backing to topple Rajoy as they would need the support of upstart parties Podemos and Ciudadanos. (Reporting by Julien Toyer Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)