UPDATE 1-PRISA shares halted on reports of bid for media assets

(Adds details, debt, shareholders)

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Trading in Spanish media firm PRISA’s shares was halted on Thursday after reports that investors led by businessman Blas Herrero are planning an offer for its media assets.

Spain’s CNMV regulator said that it had suspended PRISA’s shares “due to circumstances that could disturb the orderly course of transactions”, without giving any detail.

El Confidencial and Expansion reported that Blas Herrero, who owns radio station Kiss FM, and unidentified Spanish partners, are planning to offer more than 200 million euros ($236 million) in cash to buy PRISA’s newspapers and radio stations, which include the influential El Pais daily.

A PRISA spokesman declined to comment, while Herrero did not return a phone call seeking comment.

With net debt of 1.1 billion euros at the end of September, PRISA is suffering from dwindling spending on traditional media advertising, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

PRISA, which has a market capitalisation of around 510 million euros, also owns Cadena Ser radio station and Cinco Dias financial newspaper.

After recently restructuring its debt, PRISA announced last month the sale of education editorial group Santillana to Finnish group Sanoma Corporation, for 465 million euros.

PRISA’s main shareholders are activist fund Amber Capital with 29.84%, HSBC and Telefonica, both with 9%, and Santander and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso , both with around 4%.

In the first nine months of the year, PRISA’s net loss widened to 209 million euros from 110 million euros in the same period a year ago. Its shares closed at 0.719 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8459 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jose Elias Rodriguez, aditional reporting by Belen Carreño; Editing by Inti Landauro, Kim Coghill and Alexander Smith)