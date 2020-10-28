UPDATE 1-Spain's new mortgages hit four-year low in August

(Adds comment, Bankia)

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain registered 19,825 residential mortgage approvals in August, the lowest monthly rate in over four years, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

August’s numbers represent a 3.4% drop compared to the same period last year, and a 24% loss on July.

But experts pointed to a recovery in the number of new mortgages in June and July, when Spain exited a coronavirus lockdown, and indications of an improvement in September, as positive signs.

State-owned lender Bankia, which is in talks to merge into Spain's biggest domestic lender, reported income from new mortgages up 71% in September compared to August.