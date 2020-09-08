Spanish property prices show smallest growth in over five years

MADRID, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spanish property prices grew at their slowest pace since early 2015 in the second quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday, and analysts said prices could fall in the coming months.

The 2.1% increase from a year earlier is over one percentage point smaller than in the first quarter and shows a continued deceleration in Spain’s real estate market, first registered late last year.

“The moderation in prices will continue in 2020 as a consequence of the domestic and international macroeconomic context,” said Anais Lopez, a spokeswoman for online property portal Fotocasa. “It’s possible the INE will record the first falls in prices in the next months.”

New-build properties largely propelled the second-quarter price growth, rising 4.2%, while second-hand homes prices edged 1.8% higher, INE’s data showed, reflecting heightened interest in new-builds from institutional investors.

Tougher financing rules for Spain’s prospective home-owners, whose buying power had still not recovered from the previous economic crisis, has also weighed on second-hand property since late 2019, according to Fotocasa.

Spain has been hit especially hard by the new coronavirus and on Monday became the first Western European country to pass 500,000 cases. It posted an 18.5% economic contraction in April-June from the previous quarter, the sharpest drop among European Union member states.