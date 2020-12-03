Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Spain house prices grow for first time in 11 months, property portals say

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 3 (Reuters) - House prices in Spain grew in November after eleven months of straight losses, two of Spain’s largest property portals said on Thursday.

Prices were up 1% compared to October and roughly 0.5% against November last year, the first increase registered since January, property portals Idealista and Fotocasa said, as Spaniards seek different living arrangements amid COVID. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette Editing by Ingrid Melander)

