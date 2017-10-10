FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia independence declaration would not impact Spain rating - DBRS
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 10 days ago

Catalonia independence declaration would not impact Spain rating - DBRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency DBRS said on Tuesday that any declaration of independence by Catalonia would have no “practical implications” for Spain in the near-term and therefore not impact the country’s rating.

Catalonia’s secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont is due to address the region’s parliament in Barcelona around 1600 GMT and could ask the assembly to vote on a unilateral declaration of independence from Madrid.

“A declaration of independence would have no practical implications in the near term and that would mean Catalan companies, the Catalan banks will remain part of Spain, part of the European Union,” Javier Rouillet, lead analyst for Spain at DBRS, said on a call with journalists.

“Therefore we are not concerned about this particular declaration.”

DBRS confirmed Spain’s rating at A (low) on Friday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.