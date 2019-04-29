Financials
April 29, 2019 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain to keep pro-European stance, tight budget after election - S&P Global

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Rating agency S&P Global expects Spain to retain its pro-European stance and continue on a path of budgetary consolidation following the country’s most hotly contested elections in decades.

Spain’s ruling Socialists were weighing options for forming a new government on Monday after they won a national election but fell short of a majority in a deeply fragmented parliament that could spell prolonged political uncertainty.

S&P’s first reading is that “there is unlikely to be reversal in what has been so far a pro-European stance of the government,” S&P’s sovereign analyst Marko Mršnik said on a webcast, adding “we expect budgetary consolidation to continue”.

S&P currently rates Spain at A- with a positive outlook.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Josephine Mason

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below