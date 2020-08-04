Former king Juan Carlos wants to come back to Spain soon - reports

MADRID, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has expressed the desire to come back to Spain soon, public broadcaster RTVE reported on Tuesday citing sources close to him.

The royal palace announced on Monday that Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son, was leaving the country so that his personal affairs related to allegations of bribes relating to a high-speed rail contract would not overshadow King Felipe’s reign.

El Mundo newspaper cited its sources as saying the ex-king could return in September. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)