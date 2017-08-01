Spain to extradite accused Russian bank account hacker to U.S.

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has agreed to extradite Russian computer programmer Stanislav Vitaliyevich Lisov to the United States, where he is wanted for allegedly creating and using software to steal bank account details.

Lisov, who is also known as "Black" and "Blackf" according to a court statement, was arrested in Barcelona in January as he waited to take a flight to another European country.

He is wanted by the United States on suspicion of computer abuse and fraud and on another count of electronic fraud, which between them carry sentences of up to 35 years in prison under U.S. law, the Spanish court said on Tuesday.

Lisov's lawyer opposed the extradition, arguing that the allegations and evidence against him were too vague, that the United States did not have jurisdiction over any of the alleged crimes and that there was a discrepancy in the dates of the arrest warrant.

"Although the wanted person was not in the United States when the (events) took place, it is of no consequence as these are alleged crimes of fraud which were committed over the internet, and most of the victims are in that country," the panel of Spanish judges said in the ruling dated July 31.

They added that Lisov was accused of defrauding several banks of $855,000 between June 2012 and January 2015.

He has been under investigation by the United States for two years, suspected of developing and using "NeverQuest", a computer virus that spreads itself via social media, email and file transfers.