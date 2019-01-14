Corrections News
January 14, 2019 / 4:56 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

REFILE-Reuben Bros' 283 mln euro bid for Santander HQ called winner by court

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Privately-owned Reuben Brothers Resources Group (RBRG) won a tender for Banco Santander’s headquarters near Madrid with an offer of 283 million euros ($325 million), beating a rival bid by the bank itself, a Spanish court ruled on Monday.

A Santander spokesman said it would appeal against the result of the tender, which was part of a liquidation settlement of Marme Investments. Santander, which sold its headquarters to Marme in 2008 for 1.9 billion euros in a 40-year sale-to-leaseback deal, had offered 232 million euros. ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Reporting by Sam Edwards and Andres Gonzalez, editing by Andrei Khalip)

