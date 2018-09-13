FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain will go ahead with halted sale of 400 bombs to Saudi Arabia - foreign minister

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Spain will go ahead with the sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Thursday, after the deal was halted amid concerns over the Saudi role in the war in Yemen.

“The decision is that these bombs will be delivered to honour a contract that comes from 2015, and was made by the previous government,” Borrell told Onda Cero radio.

Human rights groups including Amnesty International have denounced Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies in a war which the United Nations says has killed more than 10,000 people and left 8.4 million on the brink of famine. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Paul Day)

