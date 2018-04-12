FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 12:59 PM / in 3 hours

Spain to sign $2.2 bln framework deal to sell warships to Saudi Arabia - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - Spain and Saudi Arabia were due to sign a framework agreement for the purchase of warships worth more than $2 billion on Thursday, a Spanish Defence Ministry source said.

Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia would sell five small warships to the kingdom, and the deal would include the Spanish army training military personnel in Saudi Arabia and building a naval construction centre there, the source said.

The ships would be sold for around 1.8 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in a deal which still requires final signatures from Navantia and the Saudi Defence Ministry, the source said.

The details of the deal were confirmed by two other sources familiar with the matter. Navantia declined to comment.

Prince Mohammed, who serves as defence minister and controls economic and energy policy, is visiting Madrid as part of a European tour, which he began in Paris on Sunday.

$1 = 0.8116 euros Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Julien Toyer

